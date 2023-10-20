HOUSTON (KIAH) – Breast cancer is most treatable and beatable when caught early, according to the American Cancer Society. Over the last 34 years, the breast cancer mortality rate has dropped a whopping 43% because of earlier detection.

To help spread the word of getting screened, the American Cancer Society’s started their “Grab Your Girls” campaign. The goal is to encourage women to hold each other accountable in getting tested. It means grab your gals – friends, aunts, sisters – and schedule a group screening day, where all of you get mammograms.

The American Cancer Society recommends:

Women at average-risk should begin regular screening at age 45 and follow up every year until age 55.

and follow up every year until age 55. Based on certain factors, women at high risk for breast cancer should get a mammogram and breast MRI each year, starting at age 30.