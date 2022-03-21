HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the Senate Judiciary Committee begins historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee showed support for the Supreme Court nominee.

Menefee joined nearly 300 other Black attorneys in Texas in asking the Senate to confirm Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

“The vote to put Judge Jackson on the Supreme Court will be a historic moment, centuries in the making, that many in this country will never forget,” Menefee said in a statement. “State bars across this country are filled with brilliant Black women who have won important cases, served honorably as judges, and shattered glass ceilings.

“As she takes this historic step to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, this bi-partisan group of lawyers stand united in strong support,” Menefee continued.

The more than 290 Black attorneys who signed on in support include prominent law firm partners, former state court judges, government attorneys, senior attorneys at large corporations, and more than a dozen attorneys who serve as elected officials in federal, state, or local government.

Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter.

Jackson is expected to present an opening statement Monday afternoon, then answer questions from the committee’s 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days. She will be introduced by Thomas B. Griffith, a retired judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa M. Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Jackson appeared before the same committee last year, after President Joe Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington, just down the hill from the Supreme Court.

Her testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender. That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Thurgood Marshall, the first Black American to serve on the nation’s highest court.

In addition to being the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Marshall and his successor, Justice Clarence Thomas.

The American Bar Association, which evaluates judicial nominees, on Friday gave Jackson’s its highest rating, unanimously “well qualified.”

Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel of the NAACP, said she is excited to see a Black woman on the verge of a high court seat.

“Representation matters,” Wallace said. “It’s critical to have diverse experience on the bench. It should reflect the rich cultural diversity of this country.”

It’s not yet clear how aggressively Republicans will go after Jackson, given that her confirmation would not alter the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

