Here are the most and least affordable cities for first-time homebuyers

Nation/World

by: TheRealDeal staff via Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

California suburbs from a drone point of view. (Getty Images)

(TheRealDeal) – Are you an Angeleno looking to fulfill your dream of owning a home? The odds are stacked against you.

new study from NerdWallet examined home affordability across the U.S. during the second quarter. Los Angeles easily ranked as the least affordable city for first-time homebuyers, with an affordability ratio of 13.0. The estimated median income was $82,350, while the average median list price was $1,072,203; Los Angeles has finished last every quarter in NerdWallet’s ranking – five times – likely skewed by some of the higher-priced home listings.

The ratio is calculated by comparing the estimated median income of householders ages 25 to 44 as of March with the average monthly median list prices in a metro for the second quarter.

California had the lion’s share of least-affordable metros. San Diego finished second-last (9.2), followed by San Jose, (8.4), San Francisco (7.6) and Sacramento (7.5). Rounding out the bottom 10 are Riverside, California (7.1), Salt Lake City (6.7), New York City (6.6), Miami (6.6) and Denver (6.6).

On the opposite end of the spectrum, St. Louis and Pittsburgh were the most affordable metros, each sporting an affordability ratio of 3.5. They were followed by Cleveland at 3.6, Buffalo, New York (3.8) and Baltimore/Hartford, Connecticut, tied for fifth (3.9). Rounding out the top ten in affordability for first-time home buyers was Minneapolis at seventh (4.0) and a five-way tie for eighth with Louisville, Indianapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio (4.2).

Chicago finished just behind the top metros with a 4.3 affordability ratio for first-time home buyers.

The study, which looked at the 50 most populous metro areas in the country, found that home affordability fell from the previous year; homes were listed at 5.5 times the median income for first-time home buyers in Q2, versus 5.2 times in Q2 of 2020.

Active listings across the 50 metro areas fell 48 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, putting further pressure on first-time homebuyers. Those listings include a 68 percent drop in Tampa, 66 percent drop in San Antonio and 66 percent decline in Dallas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

Border Report - Crisis update

Britney Spears Conservatorship update - Sharron Melton

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 Latest - Sharron Melton

HOW TO Beat the Heat - Star Harvey

HISD approves mask mandate - Sharron Melton

7day forecast

Tracking the Tropics, local forecast for Friday the 13th - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Kruger

Heat Index for Friday the 13th - Adam Krueger

Sugar Land Blood Drive at Constellation Field - Sydney Simone

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss