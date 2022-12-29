A new study is giving hope to women who are balancing breast cancer treatment and wanting to start a family.

“I feel very fortunate to have come through cancer and while I’m still finishing treatment, I have a lot of hope for a very long and bright future ahead of me. And thankfully, that’s with my wonderful son who has made my family complete,” said study participant Amy Bianchi.

Young women diagnosed with breast cancer often must delay pregnancy for five to ten years while taking hormone-blocking pills. During that time, a woman’s fertility decreases. And if they do get pregnant, the treatments can cause birth defects.

But now, a reassuring new study finds they can take a two-year break from these drugs to get pregnant without raising their short-term risk of cancer coming back.

“So the importance of this trial is it gives us some relief or some sense that for a subset of women who are have estrogen-positive breast cancer, they may be able to actually interrupt their therapy, have a child, and then go back on the hormone blockers without any loss in survival,” said Dr. Marleen Meyers of NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center.

Though more common in older women, breast cancer is increasingly diagnosed during childbearing years for reasons that aren’t clear.

For patients whose cancers are fueled by hormones, treatment involves surgery, then spending five to 10 years taking either a hormone-blocking drug that can cause birth defects or newer drugs called aromatase inhibitors and a monthly shot to shut down the ovaries.

Dr. Ann Partridge, of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, led the study and estimates 6,000 U.S. women a year want to get pregnant but must take hormone-blocking drugs.

The study followed 516 women after surgery for early-stage cancer. All then spent at least 18 months taking hormone-blocking drugs. The women stopped hormone-blockers for up to two years to get pregnant, deliver and breastfeed. Then they restarted cancer therapy.

After three years, about 9% saw cancer come back, similar to the rate seen in a set of similar women in a separate study who stayed on hormone-blocking therapy.

“We only have short-term follow up, so we really need to follow these women long-term to make sure that it looks as good in the long term in terms of their likelihood of hearing from breast cancer again,” said Dr. Partridge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.