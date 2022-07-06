HOUSTON (KIAH) — A local group is off to New Orleans to show a presence at the highly anticipated DACA hearing.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the case for DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The hearing could have sweeping ramifications for the children of immigrants who have spent their lives here.

Texas and other states are challenging the legality of DACA. The arguments will address the legality of the 2012 DACA memorandum itself.

Angel Rodriguez was one of the Houstonians heading to New Orleans in hopes of voicing his concerns over the law.

“I hope for a positive outcome on DACA, but also DACA is not enough,” Rodriguez said. “I hope for a new ruling. A new program for undocumented people that can give us citizenship.”

Texas, the lead plaintiff with eight other Republican-leaning states, argues that DACA was enacted without going through proper legal and administrative procedures, including public notice and comment periods. Additionally, the states argue that they are harmed financially by allowing immigrants to remain in the country illegally.

“DACA imposes classic pocketbook injuries on the States through social services, healthcare, and education costs,” Texas attorneys argued in a brief, estimating that the state spends tens of millions of dollars on Medicaid services on those in the country illegally.

DACA proponents argue the state hasn’t proven that ending the program would decrease its costs. They argue that DACA is a policy that falls within federal authorities’ power to decide how best to spend finite enforcement resources and that Texas diminished its claims of financial injury by waiting six years to challenge the program. They also argue the state ignores evidence that DACA recipients decrease Texas’ costs because many of them hold jobs with health insurance benefits and many own homes and pay property taxes that support schools.

“Texas and the other states cannot point to an injury that is traceable to DACA,” MALDEF attorney Nina Perales said in a news conference last week. “Without injury, there’s no jurisdiction for the federal courts to hear this case.”

The damage to DACA recipients would be grave, immigrant advocates argued in one brief, exposing them to removal from the only country many of them have known and disrupting the lives of established families.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.