Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, JJ Watt react to the death of George Floyd

Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis, MN. after the death of Houstonian George Floyd

Today, a memorial is set up where George Floyd was detained by officers including Derek Chauvin.

Derek Chauvin, 44. 19-year veteran with Minneapolis PD

After the death of George Floyd, protesters quickly took to the streets, protesting and vandalizing police squad cars where live ammo was kept.

Protesters also broke multiple police storefront windows. Since the video of Floyd’s death has gone viral, area police have been challenged to control the outrage and violence after the death of Floyd, a Houston native.

In response, the four officers involved were fired within 24 hours. Outraged, the mayor is now calling for federal charges in George Floyd’s death.

There was one question in my mind I could not answer. ‘How could I not speak out when an offense took place that your or I would have been behind bars if they did. Yet this particular individual, this officer (Derek Chauvin) is not?’ I could not answer that question, so I felt like I had to speak out. Besides, black men have been put in prison before, for far, far, less. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

When asked if he himself saw any sign of resisting arrest from Floyd, he answered ‘no.’

President Trump has not commented on the death of George Floyd.

However, Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is recommending a civil rights investigation. Here, he comments on the death of George Floyd: “a tragic reminder that this was not an isolated incident.”

Also, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is reacting to the death of George Floyd.

The death of #GeorgeFloyd should be condemned by all in law enforcement and our extended community. His death serves as a stark reminder that when bad policing happens, it disproportionately impacts communities of color and poor communities. This is what players are protesting. pic.twitter.com/gRbX6CTHRJ — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 27, 2020

JJ Watt posted a video on social media, reacting to the death of George Floyd.

Officer Derrick Chauvin is the name of the officer social media protesters say “took a knee on George Floyd’s neck.” There’s a chance he could be brought on federal charges. That’s the request from the Minneapolis Mayor today.

Meanwhile his family is Houston, where Floyd grew up, spoke about him via video phone. His cousin Tera Brown “he wasn’t a bad person.” Other family members say “he was everyone’s favorite cousin.”

