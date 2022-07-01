HOUSTON (CW39) Houston is among the least sustainable travel destinations according to new research. Two Texas cities are tied in third place, Houston and Dallas. The two are amongst the biggest in the state and both scored poorly for their public transport use and air pollution levels.

The study by ParkSleepFly analyzed 50 of the most visited cities in the U.S. on a range of factors such as the percentage of sustainable hotels, public transport usage, pollution levels, and congestion rates, to reveal the USA’s most (& least) sustainable travel destinations.

Coming bottom of the rankings is Nashville, Tennessee, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Nashville is the lowest-scoring city when it comes to its air pollution (14.3μg/m³) and also scores poorly for its cycle path infrastructure, with just 0.6 miles of protected pathways.

The second-lowest scoring city is Columbus, the most populated city in the state of Ohio. Ohio has a very low rate of renewable energy usage (4.4%) and the city of Columbus has a high level of air pollution, at 13.6μg/m³.

In first place is Portland, Oregon, which is well known for being a progressive city. The state of Oregon has the highest rate of renewable energy usage of any on our list (43.1%). Also, it scores highly for its low light pollution (6,590μcd/m2) and the number of sustainable hotels (9% of total hotels).