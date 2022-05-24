HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) return of diners beginning August 1st through Labor Day, September 5th. That’s 36 days of meals and deals raising necessary funds for the Houston Food Bank.

Popular local restaurants are expected to participate by serving specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus including brunch, lunch, and dinner, available for dine-in and take-out. For brunch and lunch, restaurants can offer either two or three courses, and for dinner, three or four courses. Restaurants from the Galleria, Inner Loop, West Houston, East End, Midtown, Downtown, Sugar Land to Galveston and The Woodlands will be participating.

The month-long event raises more money for the Houston Food Bank than any other fundraiser and, to date, has raised $17.6 million, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation, named after the founder of HRW, Cleverley Stone, predicts that this year’s event will have a positive financial impact on the restaurant industry and beyond. It comes at a time when rising inflation is impacting the ability of many to adequately feed themselves and their families. The Foundation and the Houston Food bank rely on the support of the industry, individuals, and corporations to make HRW a successful fundraising effort and fill pantries.

HRW is pleased to announce that Tellepsen, a full-service construction partner to so many, is a new sponsor for 2022. Known for being a cornerstone of the Houston community for over 100 years, Tellepsen has built many award-wining projects including the Houston Food Bank. Tellepsen encourages a culture that seeks out causes that will improve the lives of those living right here in the region. Its longtime support of the Houston Food Bank is in alignment with the company’s core values.

For 113 years, Tellepsen has had a responsibility to give back to the community that has given us so much. We exist to build projects of significance that positively impact the community. The Houston Food Bank is one of the highest impact organizations in the community. When the opportunity arose to help support them through a partnership with Houston Restaurant Weeks, we were all in. We wanted to recognize the importance of the work done by the Houston Food Bank and The Cleverley Stone Foundation.

Tadd Tellepsen, CEO of Tellepsen

HRW is the largest fundraiser of its kind in the United States and is produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation and volunteers. Participating restaurants will make donations based on their HRW sales. The 2022 meal prices, and donation amounts are as followed:

Starting on July 15th, diners can visit https://www.houstonrestaurantweeks.com/ to view the list of restaurants that have committed to participate, along with their HRW menus. As additional restaurants come on board, names will be continually added to the website until August 1st. From award-wining fine dining to casual neighborhood restaurants, diners can sample some of the best Houston’s culinary scene has to offer.