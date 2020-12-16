Houston Weather – 28″ inches of snow expected in parts of Northeast

HOUSTON (CW39) A snow storm that’s transitioning out of the Midwest into the northeast will drop several inches of snow over the next 24 hours.

NYC could find a foot or so of snow on the ground by this time tomorrow. Another winter storm warning stretches from the Virginias through Pennsylvania, New York. Parts of the New England area could see some major snow totals ranging from one to two feet in some spots. Even 28 inches around Hartford, Connecticut.

So this time tomorrow morning, during our show, we’ll be taking a look at some of these locations.

We’re going to see some incredible sights there in parts of the northeast.

This morning, CW39 Chief Meteorologist spoke with Kasey Herman, who is with our sister station in Clarksburg, Maryland about what they anticipate there in the Northeast. Here’s a look: