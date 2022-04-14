HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) is offering tips on preventative measures anyone can take to protect themselves. This comes after a Crime Alert involving a case of Indecent Assault, Fondling was reported on campus.

While a university is required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports, it is also their responsibility to provide information regarding protective measures.

UPD says indecent assault is not the fault of the victim and only a perpetrator can prevent this type of assault.

No one has to do everything but everyone has to do something, Step in and Stand Up Against Sexual Violence.

Individuals who exhibit controlling behaviors

Individuals who become angry when personal limits regarding physical intimacy are set

Individuals who ignore personal limits set by others

Individuals who deliberately and repeatedly ignore personal limits set by others and continue to make sexual advances