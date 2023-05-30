EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A repatriation flight that left Miami for Honduras on Monday morning was one of several that Immigration and Customs conducted throughout the day and during the weekend.

ICE released a video of migrants in shackles being moved from a white bus and onto a plane — their faces blurred — and the plane taking off.

ICE conducts dozens of removal flights each week, and the past few days included flights to Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Honduras.

The agency reiterated its longstanding policy of removing foreign nationals who lack a lawful basis to stay in the United States, adding that it applies to all noncitizens regardless of nationality.

According to an ICE news release, during the Fiscal Year 2022, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations conducted 72,177 removals to more than 150 countries worldwide, the release said.