- Reports of a 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hit West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake, now the third strongest in Texas history, is still being investigated by experts.
- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations. Hidalgo waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down from Democratic leadership. Pelosi prevailed for nearly 20 years as House Democratic leader, eight of them as speaker.
- The Houston Zoo has welcomed two cougar cubs home. Shasta the Seventh and Louie were found alone in Washington. According to the zoo, they would not have survived if left on their own.
