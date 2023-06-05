GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Lords and Ladies, Kings and Queens, peasants and commoners alike will be treated to a realm of wonder in Lewisburg every weekend in June. Plunder like a pirate, gather the dust of pixies, cross swords with the Kings knights, or drink mead from the finest honey of the kingdom at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th, and closing out on June 24th and 25th.

Once entry into the kingdom is granted, visitors will find a sprawling landscape filled with vendors, food options, and of course, renaissance themed shows. One of which comes to West Virginia with a inspirational story and action packed performances.

Equestrian Chaos is an equestrian performing stunt group worthy of your presence. From Mobile, Alabama, the group travels the country from fair to fair performing acrobatics, death-defying archery trick shots, sword balancing, and so much more, many of which from the backs of their circus trained horses.

But that isn’t the only amazing ‘tail’ if you’ll pardon the pun. When not performing the renaissance circuit, the group returns to their ranch in Alabama to provide their unique talents in a therapy setting. Celisse’s School of the Equestrian Arts offers horse therapy to a multitude of groups in a non-profit style.

Over 500 children and adults with special needs are introduced to the therapy benefits of their horses offering a change of pace and unique experience for those viewed as handicapped. But handicap holds no one back that enter the program with many that participate performing some of the same act Equestrian Chaos take on the road. Some, even join the professional performers in shows with spectators none the wiser.

“It is the most rewarding thing I have ever done and ever experienced in my entire life. To watch kids who feel like they don’t know what they can offer to the world and to be able bring our world to them and to show them, hey, it’s just pretend, let’s make it fun. You can take the smallest simplest skill and turn it into something absolutely spectacular and to be able to mold that into one big melting pot and to bring them together with professional performers and not tell anyone in our show who is who is just the most rewarding thing. And to put them out on stage with us like equals, I mean, I couldn’t ask for a better job.”

Celissa Barrett – Founder Celisse’s School of Equestrian Arts and creator of Equestrian Chaos

As a non-profit the group uses money earned from their shows to provide their outreach from their school but if you’d like to help their cause by sponsoring a horse, providing a scholarship to a special needs student, or with a tax-deductible monthly sponsorship, visit the groups Facebook Page or call 215-289-1244.

For showtimes and other great events at the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg, check out their website.