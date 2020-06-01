Iran calls on US to ‘stop violence’ against its citizens at protests

by: Rachel Estrada, KIAH

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi

During a news conference in Tehran today, Iran’s foreign ministry Monday called on its sworn enemies in Washington to “stop violence” against American protesters across the US over the death of Houston native George Floyd.

To the American people: the world has heard your outcry over the state of oppression. The world is standing with you. And to the American officials and police: stop violence against your people and let them breathe. We deeply regret to see the American people, who peacefully seek respect and no more violence, being suppressed indiscriminately and met with utmost violence.

Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been rising since 2018 when President Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran’s economy and withdrew the US from a landmark nuclear accord.

In November 2019, Iran has had its own deadly street violence in the Islamic republic during protests against petrol price hikes, during which, more than 1,000 Iranians were killed. Iran has repeatedly denied to confirm actual death toll numbers to foreign media and human rights groups as civil unrest for decades.

