HOUSTON (CW39) A poll for National Brothers and Sisters Day found 89% of Americans have at least one sibling. So here’s a question: What’s best being an oldest, youngest, middle, or ONLY child?

A bunch of people were polled, and OLDEST got the most votes. 36% voted for oldest youngest was next at 31% only 18% would choose to be a middle child and 15% think being an only child sounds pretty good.

The poll also found 19% of us feel like we’re totally different than our siblings 10% say a brother or sister is their best friend and only 8% said that a physical fight with a sibling has drawn blood or left marks in the past.