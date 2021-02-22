It’s National Margarita Day … States that love margaritas most and least

Friday was National Margarita Day! Bars and restaurants across the nation celebrated, including Cadillac Bar in Houston. They served it up frozen, on the rocks or however you wanted it.

HOUSTON (CW39) Today is National Margarita Day, because why wouldn’t a random Monday in mid-February be National Margarita Day?

In honor of the holiday, tag your favorite Margarita source on our Facebook page. A new study ranked all 50 states by their love of margaritas based on Google search trends.

The five states that love margaritas the most are:

New Hampshire

Maine

Colorado

Missouri

Tennessee

And the five states that love them the least are:

Utah

North Dakota

Montana

Michigan

South Dakota

Also, another survey found 15% of people say they only drink margaritas on vacation.

Five percent always get really bad hangovers from the mix of sugar and tequila. Three percent judge people who order frozen margaritas.