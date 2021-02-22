It’s National Margarita Day … States that love margaritas most and least

HOUSTON (CW39) Today is National Margarita Day, because why wouldn’t a random Monday in mid-February be National Margarita Day?
A new study ranked all 50 states by their love of margaritas based on Google search trends.
The five states that love margaritas the most are:
- New Hampshire
- Maine
- Colorado
- Missouri
- Tennessee
And the five states that love them the least are:
- Utah
- North Dakota
- Montana
- Michigan
- South Dakota
Also, another survey found 15% of people say they only drink margaritas on vacation.
Five percent always get really bad hangovers from the mix of sugar and tequila. Three percent judge people who order frozen margaritas.