HOUSTON (KIAH) Popular former Houston Texans player J.J. Watt announced he is leaving football.

Tuesday on Twitter, Watt wrote:

Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure. JJ Watt Twitter account

Watt, who has only played for the Arizona Cardinals for about a year, has been a Texans favorite since joining the Texans a first-round pick in 2011. He left Houston in 2020.

In 2017, when he was a Texan, Sports Illustrated named Watt Sportsman of the Year.

He retires a three-time DPOY winner, among many other honors, including Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and Pro Football Focus Defensive Player of the year.