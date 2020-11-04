How local counties helped Joe Biden earn most votes ever cast for US presidential candidate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures as he arrives onstage to address supporters during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, early on November 4, 2020. (Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden broke the record of an old friend on Wednesday when we earned the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election.

Biden has collected at least 70,159,899 votes in 2020 (as of 1:30 p.m. ET) compared to President Barack Obama’s record-setting 69,498,516 in 2008.

Of course, Biden’s vote total is expected to rise as additional votes are counted.

The former vice president is currently leading in the popular vote 50-48 over Trump.

It’s possible President Trump might also pass Obama’s 2008 record. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump has 67,381,692 votes.

Here in Harris County, 911,913 voted for former Vice President Joe Biden. 699,771 voted for President Trump in Harris County.

Compared to voters in Bexar County, 440,823 for Biden and 303,871 voted for Trump.

Down in Galveston County, 58,247 voted for Biden. 93,306 voted for Trump.

Southwest of Houston in Fort Bend County, 188,155 voted for Biden and 153,011 voted for Trump.

Up northeast in Liberty County, only 5,779 voted for the former vice president. 23,288 voted for President Trump.

South of Houston in Brazoria County, 61,780 voted for Joe Biden and 89,939 voted for Trump.