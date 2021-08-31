Join us and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in supporting the American Red Cross

Wendy Halsey, American Red Cross, talks with Hermaine Collins-Jordan from Baton Rouge and her family as they escape Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Scott Dalton/American Red Cross)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – FEMA and National Guard are mobilizing after Hurricane Ida. The American Red Cross is also stocking up supplies, volunteers and efforts to assist those in need at this time.

The American Red Cross also helps with wildfire relief and home fire relief, providing response to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year.

For many affected by Ida, the impact is all too familiar after Hurricane Katrina struck the same area around New Orleans the same day 16 years ago. Now our Texas neighbors in Louisiana need our help once again.

Times like this are only one of the reasons Nexstar Media Inc. is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide hot meals, safe water and shelter for to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.

