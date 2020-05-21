Kansas sextuplets graduate high school during coronavirus pandemic

by: Nexstar Media Wire

NORWICH, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas family is celebrating not one but six high school graduates.

Earlier this month, the Headrick sextuplets, whose birth made national headlines in 2002, graduated from Norwich High School.

Come this fall, the siblings will be heading off in different directions.

The high school seniors missed out on prom and saying goodbye to classmates due to schools being closed by the coronavirus pandemic, but they see this as a chance for extra time with family before college.

“None of us want to admit it, I think we’re all pretty excited to, like, find our own path, like, by ourself,” said sextuplet Jaycie Headrick.

“We’ll definitely still keep in touch and whatnot, but it will be different. It will just be new. Something, we haven’t really experienced this year,” said brother Grant Headrick.

The family hopes to celebrate the graduation formally in July.

