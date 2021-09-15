Killeen members hold mask mandate protest before school board meeting

KILLEEN, Texas – Every Monday morning and Friday afternoon since the 2021-2022 school year started, retired Killeen Independent School District teacher Irene Andrews has been outside the district’s Administrative Building with protest signs – asking the school district to put a mask mandate in place.

“I will continue that as long as I am able, or until they listen to us and do a mask mandate,” Andrews says.

Andrews hopes Killeen ISD will follow Waco ISD’s decision to start a mask mandate.

“If they are inspired by Waco ISD, standing firm in the face of these threats of being sued, so be it,” says Andrews.

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued four Waco area school districts for enforcing a mask mandate in their facilities.

“I’m not concerned about Paxton and his lawsuits. I think they’re more intimidation than anything else,” says Andrews.

The lawsuit does not impact Killeen ISD, as they have not implemented a mask mandate. The district is in compliance with executive order GA-38.

“I’m glad that they actually did change its mind and saw the light,” says Killeen resident George Wankmueller.

Wankmueller attended the school board meeting to stand behind those who are against the mask mandate. He shares his take on the lawsuit, “The taxpayers who voted to have the mask mandate, they can’t complain when there’s no money in the school budget. Because the school budget for the year, they don’t budget for lawsuits.”