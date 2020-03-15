Kroger stores to change hours due to coronavirus outbreak

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger has announced it is changing its hours of operation in order to restock shelves and clean stores due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger announced that starting Sunday, March 15, Kroger stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. for the immediate future, spokeswoman Amy McCormick said Saturday.

The change is coming so that store employees can restock shelves and clean stores.

Kroger is the third supermarket chain to announce altered hours due to the coronavirus. Earlier Saturday, Giant Eagle and HEB announced similar moves.