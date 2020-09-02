LIVE: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia participates in Houston Food Bank event for “HEROES Act”

HOUSTON (CW39) – Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) is participating in a food distribution drive at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center as part of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s National Day of Action focused on the continued impact of COVID-19 on children across the country and the importance of passing the HEROES Act.

The Act would provide relief to families, increase food assistance for children, and provide funding for education to local school districts.

Congresswoman Garcia was joined by Dr. LaTonya Goffney, Aldine ISD Superintendent, Candis Houston, Aldine AFT President, and Elizabeth Aguilar, Marshall Middle School PTO President, and a representative from BakerRipley.

