Local school districts making vaccines easily accessible for students

Indian Spring Middle School opened its doors today for a Thanksgiving meal and a Covid-19 vaccine clinic. It is just one of many schools in central Texas that is taking action.

Rhinannon Settles said anytime there are events where parents are at the school, they try and offer vaccines since a parent must be present with a minor.



“Any way we can remove barriers, we want to, “Settles said. “So if we can find where parents and students are at, we’ll try to set up a shot clinic there.”

Settles said since July, they have been giving weekly opportunities for those ages 12 and older to get the vaccine.

“We don’t want them to have to hunt it out or say, I didn’t know where to go or how to go about it,” Settles said. “So, any time we can bring it to them, we absolutely will.”

She encourages parents who have questions to talk to their child’s pediatrician.

The Biden Administration estimates that by the end of today, more than 900,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will have been administered to children ages five through 11. There are about 700,000 first-shot appointments scheduled in the upcoming days.

Melody Shirley said she is relieved that her 11-year-old daughter is finally able to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I can’t afford to lose her,” Shirley said. “She’s my baby girl. I can’t lose my kids”

6th grader Chloe Shirley got the vaccine today while the clinic was at her school, and her mom said she has been waiting for this.

“Just been slowly, patiently waiting,” Melody Shirley said.

Temple Independent School District said they have not finalized plans yet, but they are working to provide a site for the Bell County Health District to run a clinic.

Killeen Independent School District is providing clinics twice a week for the next eight weeks starting tomorrow at the former Nolan Middle School.

“It allows us one, to reach our goal to make sure our doors open the entire school year, but two to make sure we’re doing our part for anyone who wants access to a vaccine that we’re providing in any way possible,” KISD spokesperson Taina Maya said.

Waco ISD health services will be holding more vaccine clinics at different schools throughout the district in the upcoming weeks.