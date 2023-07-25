SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Babies born in Louisiana have a greater chance of becoming professional athletes than babies born in any other state in the nation.

New research from casinos.com studied the birthplaces of athletes in four major American sporting leagues to determine the odds of a child in any given state becoming a major sports star. Louisiana ranked first, with 3.97 athletes per male birth across the four major leagues, making the Bayou state a lucrative place for a child with athletic dreams to come of age.

Players in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL were studied.

Karl Malone grew up in the small town of Summerfield, Louisiana, before beginning his NBA career. Image: KTAL files.

Babies in Alabama and Georgia also ranked high in the study, at second and third place overall. Vermont came in last, as there are no athletes from Vermont in any of the four major leagues.

There are 90 professional players from Louisiana in the NFL, 13 in the NBA, and 11 in MLB.

But despite being able to excel in football, baseball, and basketball, there are no native Louisianians currently playing in the NHL.

A few professional athletes (present and past) from Louisiana include David Toms, Terry Bradshaw, Karl Malone, Antawn Jamison, Tre White, Albert Belle, Evelyn Ashford, Mo Claiborne, Alana Beard, Willis Reed, Peyton and Eli Manning, Vida Blue, Bert Jones, Dub Jones, Rich Jackson, and Robert Parish.