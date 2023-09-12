Editor’s note: The victim’s name has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

GREENSBURG, La. (WVLA) — A teenager is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a Louisiana school on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the St. Helena College and Career Academy at around 3:30 p.m., according to authorities in Greensburgh, Louisiana.

Joe Chaney, chief of operations with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting left one student dead while two others had been hospitalized. The conditions of those injured weren’t immediately available.

A relative at the scene identified the teenager who was killed as Vernon Gordon, Jr., 16. He was a football player.

A juvenile suspect has been taken into police custody, according to the sheriff’s office, and the motive remains under investigation.

The St. Helena Parish School District posted to Facebook on Tuesday that classes have been canceled until Friday, as has the upcoming football game.

“A tragic incident occurred on the campus of St. Helena College and Career Academy. The scene is still active and we are working closely with authorities at this time. An official statement from the school district is forthcoming regarding details that can be shared with the community. School is canceled until Friday as well as the football game and School Board meeting. Grief counselors will be available for all learners upon their return this Friday,” the post reads.

Louisiana State Police are assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene.

This is a developing story.