Mark Zuckerberg Worth $100B

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now worth $100 billion dollars. That makes him part of one of the world’s most exclusive clubs, as only two other people have bigger fortunes. Those men are Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates. Zuckerberg co-founded Facebook from his dorm room at Harvard in 2004.

At 36-years-old, he’s now Facebook’s chairman and controlling shareholder, in addition to being its CEO. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his biggest asset is still his 13% stake in the company.

Zuckerberg crossed the $100 billion dollar milestone after Facebook shares surged Thursday.

