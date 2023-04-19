MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the two Mexico kidnapping survivors was arrested Friday night in Myrtle Beach, according to online booking records.

Latavia Washington McGee, 34, was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records show.

Washington McGee’s child, a minor, allegedly went to a location to fight another child on Feb. 17, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. The child was then removed from the location by another family member, before allegedly being taken back to the location by Washington McGee.

The warrant alleges that she knowingly took her child to the location of the fight. Police were able to view security video of the entire incident.

During the incident, she allegedly “pulled a pistol from her purse and started waving it around,” according to a police report obtained by News13.

Washington McGee was part of a group that traveled to Mexico in March for a cosmetic procedure, according to reports. Eric Williams also survived the kidnapping. Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard were both killed. All four are Lake City natives.

The group was found at a wooden shack and taken back to the United States, according to Mexican investigative documents viewed by the Associated Press.

Inside the shack, the documents said Washington McGee and Williams were blindfolded. Beside them were the bodies of Woodard and Brown, wrapped in blankets and plastic bags. When authorities arrived, Washington McGee and Williams shouted desperately to them in English.

A guard who tried to escape out a back door was quickly apprehended, the documents said. He was wearing a tactical vest, but there is no mention of him being armed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.