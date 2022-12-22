JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.

Harvell Hunter is a resident and cook at the Carthage, Missouri Crisis Center; he was given a 2002 Ford Taurus. While a 2010 Chevy Malibu went to Alyssa Linder, who lives in Jasper, Missouri and is a waitress at “Peggy’s Own Family Restaurant.”

Dry Fork Diesel worked with the Carthage Crisis Center and the Jasper Police Department to find candidates who would truly benefit from the generosity.

“I’ve never had no one do anything like this before. I know it’s a blessing from God and I’m just like, ‘oh, man, are you serious right now?’ (laughs) I feel like a little kid, but it’s awesome, I’ve never would have expected somebody to give me a car,” said Harvell Hunter, recipient of a 2002 Ford Taurus.

“It’s really great. I was having an emotional roller coaster because I didn’t know what was going on, but I’m super excited and happy,” said Alyssa Linder, recipient of a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

This was a complete surprise to both Linder and Hunter. Hunter received his car in the parking lot of the Carthage Fire Department, while Linder was greeted with hers after getting off work.