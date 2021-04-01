Most common ways people react to April Fools’ Day pranks

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s April Fool’s Day so here’s something to keep in mind before you pull a prank on someone for today. There’s about a one-in-50 shot they’ll never speak to you again.
A new survey asked people how they react when someone pulls a prank on them. So here are the six big reactions . . .
1. Smile and say, “That was a good one” . . . 45% of people do this.
2. Prank them back, 31%.
3. Get mad but get over it, 10%.
4. Keep a poker face and don’t give them the satisfaction of a reaction, 7%.
5. Get quietly furious, 5%.
6. End the relationship with that person and never talk to them again, 2%.
The survey also found the five people we’re most likely to pull a prank on for April Fools’ Day are:
- Your spouse
- Significant other
- A friend
- One of your kids
- A coworker
- Your mom