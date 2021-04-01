Most common ways people react to April Fools’ Day pranks

Snakes in a Cab Prank

NYC cabbie, Jimmy Failla decided to prank passengers with a huge live snake in the passenger seat and post their reactions to YouTube.

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s April Fool’s Day so here’s something to keep in mind before you pull a prank on someone for today. There’s about a one-in-50 shot they’ll never speak to you again.

A new survey asked people how they react when someone pulls a prank on them.  So here are the six big reactions . . .

1.  Smile and say, “That was a good one” . . . 45% of people do this.

2.  Prank them back, 31%.

3.  Get mad but get over it, 10%.

4.  Keep a poker face and don’t give them the satisfaction of a reaction, 7%.

5.  Get quietly furious, 5%.

6.  End the relationship with that person and never talk to them again, 2%. 

The survey also found the five people we’re most likely to pull a prank on for April Fools’ Day are: 

  • Your spouse
  • Significant other
  • A friend
  • One of your kids
  • A coworker
  • Your mom

