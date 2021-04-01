Most common ways people react to April Fools’ Day pranks

NYC cabbie, Jimmy Failla decided to prank passengers with a huge live snake in the passenger seat and post their reactions to YouTube.

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s April Fool’s Day so here’s something to keep in mind before you pull a prank on someone for today. There’s about a one-in-50 shot they’ll never speak to you again.

A new survey asked people how they react when someone pulls a prank on them. So here are the six big reactions . . .

1. Smile and say, “That was a good one” . . . 45% of people do this.

2. Prank them back, 31%.

3. Get mad but get over it, 10%.

4. Keep a poker face and don’t give them the satisfaction of a reaction, 7%.

5. Get quietly furious, 5%.

6. End the relationship with that person and never talk to them again, 2%.

The survey also found the five people we’re most likely to pull a prank on for April Fools’ Day are:

Your spouse

Significant other

A friend

One of your kids

A coworker

Your mom