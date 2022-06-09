HOUSTON (CW39) With gun sales down 12.6% year-over-year but the U.S. having experienced at least four mass shootings every week in 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s States Most Dependent on the Gun Industry, as well as accompanying videos and audio files.

To determine the states that depend most heavily on the arms and ammunitions industry both directly for jobs and political contributions and indirectly through firearm ownership, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 16 key metrics. The data set ranges from firearms industry jobs per capita to gun sales per 1,000 residents to gun ownership rate.

Texas’s Dependence on the Gun Industry (1=Most Dependent; 25=Avg.)

• 37th – Gun Ownership Rate

• 27th – Firearms-Industry Jobs per Capita

• 28th – Avg. Firearms-Industry Wages & Benefits

• 25th – Total Firearms-Industry Output per Capita

• 28th – Total Taxes Paid by Firearms Industry per Capita

• 40th – NICS Background Checks per Capita

• 21st – Gun-Control Contributions to Congressional Members per Capita

• 18th – Gun-Rights Contributions to Congressional Members per Capita

FULL REPORT