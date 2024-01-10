SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new study shows more than half of working Americans play video games during work hours, but are workers in Louisiana playing video games more, or less, than the average national statistic?

You might be surprised to learn you’re not alone if you’re a candy-crushing, word-feuding, electronic farmer in your free time and at work. The new study shows three out of every five American workers play games during work hours.

The study found that 64% of Americans play video games during working hours, with marketers engaging most.

83% of workers have either taken a sick day to play more or have thought about taking a sick day for that reason. And Gamers are secretly sneaking in time to play games at work, too.

Why do people play video games when they’re on the clock? Boredom, the study says, is the reason 57% of gamers play on the job. Another 36% do it because they’re stressed, and it gives them a sense of relief.

Yet only one out of every 20 gamers who play at work has faced consequences for their behavior.

Most work gamers believe their activity does not impact productivity, and 1% admit it seriously hinders their productivity.

What kind of games are people playing? Puzzle games, strategy games, card and board games, sports games, and even multiplayer games are all on the gaming menu. So are adventure, role-playing, simulation, and action games.

How are people playing so many games at work? More than three-quarters of gamers who play at work say they use their phones.

People in marketing, advertising, finance, sales, customer service, healthcare, and IT were shown to plan games the most while on duty.

65% of working Texans play at work, while only 22% of Louisianians who work engage in the activity while at the job. Half of Arkansans and Mississippians play games at work every week.

The study was conducted in Dec. 2023 and included thousands of working Americans. 52% of respondents identified as male, 46% as female, and 2% as non-binary. The average study participant was 39.7 years old.