Mystery Wire: Desert Oracle

Throughout history, seers and mystics have sought refuge in the desert, for solitude, wisdom, and sometimes, madness. American deserts are home to colorful characters, magical tales, and mystical encounters. And a journalist known as the desert oracle feels right at home in those stark environments. Mystery Wire's George Knapp has his story.

The last time mystery wire encountered Ken Layne, it was part of a pilgrimage of sorts.

A search to find a strange petroglyph that exists only one place on earth, in a slice of the Mojave desert – the alien-like Pahranagat man.

Layne had a successful career in the world of high tech but felt the pull of the desert and never looked back.

His publication, desert oracle, appeals to the mystical hermit in all of us.

“The desert is just filled with weird characters, strange history, outlandish schemes, magicians. UFOs. Monsters, to me is just the most interesting place in the world and is all just out in our public lands, our backyards, wherever we live in the southwest.”

Layne’s turf stretches from Texas to California and far north into the Great Basin.

Desert oracle is a big tent, with room enough for mythology, history, science, and a thin veneer of magic.

