Mystery Wire – “Emperor Of Death Row”

HOUSTON (CW39) One of the most notorious and feared prison inmates in the country died from multiple health issues, health officials say. Patrick McKenna spent decades on death row and died in late April from heart and liver diseases. George Knapp of Mystery Wire interviewed McKenna on death row and asked about his life of crime.

Pat McKenna’s reputation as the “Emperor Of Death Row” may have had less to do with the violent crimes he committed and more to do with his talent for escapes. McKenna escaped twice from Nevada’s maximum security prison and came within a hair of also escaping from death row itself. He spent nearly all of his life behind bars. He first gained national attention in 1979 when he and two other inmates seized control of the Las Vegas jail annex and held off an army of police for days. It took years to get McKenna’s permission for a death row interview. He spoke candidly about the jail siege and other crimes.

