Mystery Wire – Government’s long history of misleading public about UFOs

MYSTERY WIRE — Friday is the deadline set by Congress for a much-anticipated Pentagon report about UFO’s. What isn’t known is when the public might get a look at it.

One of the scientists whose work led to the report reminds us that the military hasn’t been honest about its interest in UFOs.

Secret military studies of UFOs began as far back as 1947, according to documents made public decades later.

Behind the scenes, the Pentagon expressed serious concern about the unknown objects, while telling the public the flying discs were no big deal.

In 1969, the best known UFO study, the Air Force’s Project Blue Book, shut down. The public was told there was no point in further studies.

But a document released many years later, the so-called Bolender Memo, proved the Air Force never stopped its collection of UFO evidence, especially incidents considered threats to national security.

SEE THE DOCUMENTS