MYSTERY WIRE: Hiroshima bombing reveals another mission to exploit Hitler’s super weapons

75 years ago, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Preparations for that world-changing event had taken place in absolute secrecy in a desolate western town named Wendover.

After the war, the same town became home to more secrets, including super weapons captured from the Nazis. Mystery Wire’s George Knapp has the story.

The iconic Enola Gay, the plane that dropped the bomb on Hiroshima, prepared for its top secret mission at Wendover Field, a dusty outpost that straddled the Nevada Utah border and was home for a time to the 509th, the world’s only atomic bomber group.

Since then, much of that history has been ravaged by time and the elements. But another, lesser known whopper of a secret was also housed at Wendover after the war, a special unit created to reverse-engineer captured Nazi super weapons.

