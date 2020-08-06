MYSTERY WIRE: Hiroshima bombing reveals another mission to exploit Hitler’s super weapons

Nation/World
Posted: / Updated:

75 years ago, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Preparations for that world-changing event had taken place in absolute secrecy in a desolate western town named Wendover.

Today in Atomic Test History – August 7

After the war, the same town became home to more secrets, including super weapons captured from the Nazis. Mystery Wire’s George Knapp has the story.

The iconic Enola Gay, the plane that dropped the bomb on Hiroshima, prepared for its top secret mission at Wendover Field, a dusty outpost that straddled the Nevada Utah border and was home for a time to the 509th, the world’s only atomic bomber group.

Since then, much of that history has been ravaged by time and the elements. But another, lesser known whopper of a secret was also housed at Wendover after the war, a special unit created to reverse-engineer captured Nazi super weapons.

MORE

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Mayor Turner Discouraging Parties and Other Gatherings

10th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest

College players attend COVID party

Help "Stuff the Bus" For Children In Need

LIVE: Houston Symphony Saturdays at 8pm

HFD Captain Battling COVID-19

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Air Quality Alert


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular