MYSTERY WIRE: NYT confirms Mystery Wire story

The New York Times story has generated waves of coverage by other media worldwide. It confirmed what mystery wire has reported for years. Namely that a secret Pentagon study of UFOs, now called UAPS, is still underway, contrary to official statements.

The most controversial claim in the report centers on mysterious materials allegedly retrieved from sites where unknown craft crashed.

One person quoted in the story is former senate majority leader Harry Reid, who co-sponsored a secret UFO study 13 years ago. But Reid demanded and received a correction from the Times. So what does he know about UFO crashes and metamaterials?

Here’s a look!

