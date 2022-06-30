HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston will be the first city in Texas and the Southwestern Region of the United States to feature a unique and engaging international art piece that opens this holiday weekend.

It’s called Roseaux designed by “1 Touch of Madness”. This summer, the new art piece will be featured in the entertainment and convention district. It’s a “participative” installation, which provides an interactive experience. It’s made of tall individual colorful reeds.

“Roseaux” features sensors that rhythmically propel a myriad of colors all along the stems when activated. For families planning to visit the display this weekend, you’re encouraged to take pictures and post them on social media.

“The idea was really to create a piece that will bring attention to people on different sides. Especially, from a distance. which is why the piece is fifteen feet high. go and engage. Have fun and it kind of invites you to go back,” Alexandre Lemieux, member of the CREO team.

The Roseaux is free to the public and here for a short period of time. The piece debuts this Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Avenida Houston and will be available onsite through Labor Day weekend from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.