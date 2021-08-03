New York Republicans and Democrats call on Gov. Cuomo to resign after investigation

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers throughout New York state are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign as the latest report from the New York Attorney General was made public Tuesday.

The top Democrats on Capitol Hill are calling for Cuomo to step down.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden also called for Cuomo’s resignation.

“The reported actions of the governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unacceptable,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Schumer announced he and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) stand by the investigation’s findings.

“I continue to believe the governor should resign… As I said, I continue to believe that he should resign,” Schumer said.

Other New York Congressional Democrats, including Jerry Nadler, Brian Higgins, Mondaire Jones, Carolyn Maloney, Grace Meng, and Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez say Cuomo should leave office “for the good of New York State.”

Republicans are also calling for Cuomo’s resignation. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said the governor should never consider himself above the law.

“He has committed sexual harassment as well as retaliation. That is illegal in New York state. It is illegal federally and he needs to be held accountable. If we don’t have equal justice under the law, we start to lose our country,” Stefanik said.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) said the governor won’t be able to do his job.

“I don’t think this guy is capable of governing. I haven’t thought from day one but particularly now, he’s so compromised,” Tenney said.

Lawmakers say if Cuomo doesn’t resign, the New York State Assembly must begin impeachment proceedings.

