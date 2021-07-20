‘No tengo Taco Bell’: Taco Bell dealing with nationwide ingredient shortage

Nation/World

by: Laura Morrison, WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Those looking to get an immediate Taco Bell fix may be out of luck. The fast-food chain recently posted on its website that certain items are hard to come by these days.

“Sorry if we can’t feed your current crave,” Taco Bell, owned by Yum Brands, posted at the top of its site. “Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items.”

Fast-food taco fans following social media and Reddit may already have heard (or experienced first hand!) about the drama of not being able to snag taco sauces or even burritos due to there being no chicken, beef, tortillas, lettuce or tomatoes on hand at certain locations.

Taco Bell is far from the only restaurant or company dealing with supply shortages this year, as many have been impacted during the pandemic.

The company has not said when they expect the supply shortage to be over, but they recently released a statement to CBS MoneyWatch about the inconvenience:

“Due to national transportation delays happening throughout most of the industry, we may temporarily be out of some items. Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans’ current Taco Bell cravings again soon.”

