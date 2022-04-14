NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are working to contain the Nogal Canyon Fire in the Lincoln National Forest, on April 12. According to officials, the fire started around 1:25 p.m. It remains 0% contained.

Multiple resources with the Forestry Division, Lincoln County, United States Forest Service, local fire departments are working to contain the fire. According to NM fire 10 structures have been lost, including homes, and many remain threatened.

Evacuations are in place for all of Nogal Canyon up to NM Highway 37. An evacuation center is set up at Carrizozo School, 800 D Ave in Carrizozo. Livestock can be taken to the Capitan Fairgrounds in Capitan.

Start Date: April 12, 1:25 p.m.

Location: The Nogal Canyon fire is located 8 miles east of Capitan in Lincoln County.

Containment: 0%

Size: 400 acres

Structures Threatened: Homes, outbuildings

Structures: 10 structures lost or damaged

Evacuations: All of Nogal Canyon is under immediate evacuation notice

Cause: Downed Power lines

Total Personnel: Lincoln County and US Forest Service firefighting resources

Area Vegetation: Grass, Pinon Juniper, and Ponderosa Pine

Ownership(s): Private and USFS