Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck is arrested

After three days of unrest in the Twin Cities, Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is arrested over George Floyd’s death.

This afternoon, a rally is set to take place at Discovery Green. The rally and protest is set for 2 p.m.. The march will proceed to City Hall.

