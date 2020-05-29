Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck is arrested

Nation/World
Posted: / Updated:

Derek Chauvin, 44. 19-year veteran with Minneapolis PD

After three days of unrest in the Twin Cities, Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is arrested over George Floyd’s death.

This afternoon, a rally is set to take place at Discovery Green. The rally and protest is set for 2 p.m.. The march will proceed to City Hall.

RELATED STORIES

Minneapolis police station torched, other buildings burn amid George Floyd protest

Minneapolis police release 911 call that led to George Floyd encounter

Photos: Riots erupt in Minneapolis, other cities over death of George Floyd

Pelosi on George Floyd death: ‘We saw a murder’

Trump tweets ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’. Twitter adds ‘glorifying violence’ warning

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

CVS COVID 19 TESTING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CVS COVID 19 TESTING"

Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic"

CW39 Houston's "Remarkable Woman" Recovers From Covid 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39 Houston's "Remarkable Woman" Recovers From Covid 19"

Local leaders discuss death of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local leaders discuss death of George Floyd"

Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular