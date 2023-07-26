OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board has launched an online voter registration system that allows for individuals to complete their voter registration application and submit it online.

After the Oklahoma legislature approved the process several years ago, the new online system allows people to now electronically fill out and submit a Voter Registration Application, as long as data from the applicant’s Oklahoma Driver License or State Identification Card both match.

While the applications will still have to be manually processed at each county election board, if approved, individuals will be mailed a new voter ID card, and simplify the process for voter registration.

Misha Mohr, Oklahoma State Election Board Public Information Officer, said that ensuring security and easy access for voters was the primary focus.

“So security is our number one priority here at the State Election Board in Oklahoma, as we did numerous security checks before this was launched,” Mohr said. “So I think it will be a huge benefit for individuals who maybe, you know, don’t have traditional desktops anymore and want to be able to do that locally and as securely and easily.”

Mohr added that they are very confident in the secure system and its ease of access, as the process takes about five minutes.

The Oklahoma State Election Board is hoping that this increases voter registration numbers and expands on the number of younger people who participate in the elections.

For more information, you can visit the website here.