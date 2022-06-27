HOUSTON (KIAH) Do you have a recyclable plastic water bottle with water still in it? If you leave water in it overnight, then you shouldn’t be drinking it the next day. And after reading this, you probably won’t EVER do that again.

A new scientific report says you should definitely STOP drinking old water out of a plastic water bottle immediately. At least with reusable SOFT plastic water bottles.

GROSS! Here is what is growing in old water bottles

University of Copenhagen researchers looked closely at water samples after the water had been left in soft plastic water bottles for around 24 hours. They found that it was OVERLOADED with chemicals. Including hundreds of substances, including “photo-initiators,” which can mess with your hormones and potentially cause cancer.

Don’t ever put soft plastic bottles in a dishwasher

The dishwasher is even worse for soft plastic water bottles…. Researchers took more samples after the bottles had gone through the dishwasher and found even MORE chemicals. Researchers said it is probably because your dishwasher wears down the plastic and allows it to leach more chemicals into your water.

The lead author of the study says he’ll never use plastic water bottles now, and suggests a quality stainless steel bottle instead.