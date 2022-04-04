HOUSTON (KIAH) Easter is still two weeks out, but this should get you in the mood. An official Peeps-flavored ICE CREAM has arrived. They partnered with Cold Stone Creamery for it.

The ice cream itself is yellow, and tastes like Peeps. You can get it plain, or with whipped cream, blue sugar sprinkles, and an actual marshmallow Peep on top. And there’s also a milkshake version.

They’re available at Cold Stone locations nationwide for a limited time.

(Here’s a photo of the version with a Peep on top, and here’s a photo of the shake.)