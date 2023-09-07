(WHTM) – An eighth sighting of escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante was reported on Thursday afternoon as Pennsylvania State Police work to find the man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed an eighth sighting was reported on Thursday afternoon and law enforcement is now working with an 8-10 square mile radius.

“We will eventually capture him, and when we do he’s going to prison,” said Lt. Col. Bivens.

The search for Cavalcante is now on its eighth day after video showed the 5 foot tall inmate crab walking up a prison wall before officials say he pushed through razor wire to access the roof.

“This is an outrage, it should have never happened, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan on Thursday. Ryan says Cavalcante will not return to Chester County Prison and will go to a state corrections facility once he is found.

Officials on Wednesday provided a timeline of Cavalcante’s escape last Thursday:

8:33 a.m. – Cavalcante’s block enters the outdoor exercise yard

8:51 a.m. – Cavalcante escapes from the yard by climbing a wall, pushing through razor wire, running across a roof, scaling a fence, and pushed through more razor wire

9:35 a.m. – Cavalcante’s block returns from the yard

9:45 a.m. – Officers notify officials of a missing inmate and a special count is held

9:48 a.m. – Central control is informed Cavalcante was not there

9:50 a.m. – Prison is locked down

10:01 a.m. – Public escape siren airs, the public is notified

Officials say a tower officer did not observe Cavalcante’s escape and his disappearance was discovered as part of the inmate count. The officer is on administrative leave and why they did not see or report the escape is part of the investigation.

Cavalcante is also a suspect in a 2017 death in Brazil, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The family of Cavalcante’s ex-girlfriend is currently receiving around-the-clock police protection, according to Ryan.

Those who have information on Cavalcante’s location can call a tip line at 717-562-2987. Rewards for information leading to his capture are now up to $20,000.