Pepsi Hopes You’ll Drink and Dream

HOUSTON (CW39) — A soda likely isn’t what you grab for when needing help getting to sleep, but one maker sees the need and is coming to the rescue. Pepsi-Co is launching a new beverage called Driftwell. The company says it will help consumers relax and unwind.

PepsiCo tells CW39 Houston that Driftwell contains 200mg of L-theanine and 10% of your daily intake of magnesium. There are studies that claim the amino acid which is found in mushrooms and black teas can help you sleep better and reduce stress.

The water-based drink was created after Pepsi employees created the idea through an internal company competition. According to PepsiCo, Driftwell will be available nationwide on e-commerce sites in December and in grocery stores by the first quarter of 2021. Pepsi says it’s the fastest drink they’ve ever moved to market out of the company.

The drink will be sold in 7.5 ounce mini cans and only comes in one flavor – Blackberry Lavender.