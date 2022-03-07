HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Right now, there is a petition to secure the return of WNBA superstar and Houston native, Brittney Griner.

Tamryn Spruill, a journalist covering women’s basketball, started the petition on Change.org this past Saturday after news broke that Griner had been detained in Russia last month at the Moscow airport over allegations that she was traveling with vape cartridges.

The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women’s team and did not specify the date of her arrest.

“Griner is a beloved global citizen who has used her platform since her entry into the WNBA to help others,” Spruill says.

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner’s agent said Saturday. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

On Saturday the U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine. The warning asked all citizens to depart immediately, citing factors including “the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials” and “the Embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.

Many WNBA players play in Russia during the winter because of the huge paychecks they can earn in the off Griner, who plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

The 31-year-old Griner has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star.

“Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” the league said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.