PHOTOS: “Sugar Ray Leonard’s Championship Mansion” for sale

LOS ANGELES – Sugar Ray Leonard’s Championship Mansion! ‘Boxer of the Decade’ Sugar Ray Leonard has recently listed his beautiful Pacific Palisades mansion for $46.5 million. The home was previously on the market in 2019 at $52 million. Measuring in at 16,773 square feet with seven bedrooms, it was designed with different wings having planned space for various types of entertaining. Fireplaces throughout were imported from Europe and the stone floors from Jerusalem.

It is built in the style of Italianesque old-world architecture, The home and guest house are set on rolling lawns, terraces and lush landscaping.Grounds include a pool, spa, putting green and tennis courts.Both inside and outside are equally stunning and provide multiple features and venues for entertaining. The main outdoor terrace with its nighttime mood lighting is a romantic spot for conversation.



















