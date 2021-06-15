PHOTOS: “Sugar Ray Leonard’s Championship Mansion” for sale

Nation/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sugar Ray Leonard, Getty Images

Sugar Ray Leonard, Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – Sugar Ray Leonard’s Championship Mansion! ‘Boxer of the Decade’ Sugar Ray Leonard has recently listed his beautiful Pacific Palisades mansion for $46.5 million. The home was previously on the market in 2019 at $52 million. Measuring in at 16,773 square feet with seven bedrooms, it was designed with different wings having planned space for various types of entertaining. Fireplaces throughout were imported from Europe and the stone floors from Jerusalem.

It is built in the style of Italianesque old-world architecture, The home and guest house are set on rolling lawns, terraces and lush landscaping.Grounds include a pool, spa, putting green and tennis courts.Both inside and outside are equally stunning and provide multiple features and venues for entertaining. The main outdoor terrace with its nighttime mood lighting is a romantic spot for conversation.

  • Sugar Ray Leonard’s Championship Mansion!
  • 1st
  • 2nd
  • 3rd
  • 4th
  • 5th
  • 6th
  • 7th
  • 8th
  • 10th

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Ozone air quality unhealthy for some - Carrigan Chauvin

Heatwave impacts Southwest U.S. - Adam Krueger, John Shrable in San Francisco

7-day forecast, Tropics development - Adam Krueger

Highs today, future feels like Adam Krueger

ERCOT energy conservation, HISD new Superindendent - Sharron Melton

Forecast heat index - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Playground summer safety tips - Carrigan Chauvin

Thermal burn threat on playground equipment - Carrigan Chauvin

Why "Jeopardy" needs to call Carrigan Chauvin - Adam and Hannah

Man swallowed by whale shares his story - Adam and Hannah react

Biden at G7, in Brussels for NATO Summit - Jessi Turnure in Washington D.C.

Heat advisories around the country - Adam Krueger

Forecast heat index, dog walk forecast

Weather update, COVID-19 and teens

Woman gets several Amazon packages that aren't hers - Adam and Hannah

Working in the Weather - Caring for a horse in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Working in the Weather - Keeping horses safe - Carrigan Chauvin

Monitoring Gulf Low - Adam Krueger

Upper 90's, will feel like triple digits - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss