Plan now for summer travel in 2021

HOUSTON (CW39.COM) AAA travel experts advise working with a trusted travel agent, and plan early to have a safe and fun getaway this year.

More than one year since the COVID-19 pandemic upended nearly all travel plans, many Americans are eagerly awaiting their next chance to get out once again and explore. Whether planning a trip for spring break or summer, or dreaming of a trip later on, AAA Travel experts advise would-be travelers that things will look very different than the last time many took a vacation.



“The entire travel experience has been changed by COVID-19. Texans planning to travel this year should know it`s very important to do their due diligence ahead of any trip to ensure it is safe and enjoyable. As vaccines help boost consumer confidence to begin traveling again, we must remember that wearing masks and social distancing are still encouraged and a requirement at airports and many destinations.” AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager, Kent Livesay

Face coverings are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Outside of these transportation requirements, states and some establishments have mandates and/or restrictions on where and when masks must be worn.



Auto Road trips to domestic destinations continue to be the preferred way for many to travel, but even these trips require additional planning and preparation. Those who make the decision to travel by car can refer to AAA s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com for the latest state and local travel restrictions, and to identify which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants and hotels are open along their route.

Prior to any hotel stay, call ahead to ensure your hotel is open and ask what precautions they are taking to protect guests. Ask about social distancing protocols like capacity reductions, hotel staff requirements to wear masks at all times and if all amenities are available, like restaurant dining.

Air AAA cautions air travelers that in-flight amenities, including food and beverage services, may be limited or unavailable. Some airlines continue to limit flight capacities or block middle seats to allow for social distancing. Due to COVID-19, TSA is allowing one oversized liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags, rather than limiting those to 3.4 ounces. Masks are also required at airports and on planes. International Air Travel All air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID 19 before they board a flight to the United States. Travelers who don t provide this to their airline will be denied boarding. There are no test requirements for domestic travel at this time.



M any cruise lines have voluntarily extended their suspension of sailing operations further into 2021. Anyone considering a future cruise vacation should talk to the cruise line or a travel agent about the ship s cancelation policy and to understand what you can expect on a cruise when they start sailing again.



“Vacations are an investment in memory making. COVID-19 reminded us that safeguarding those investments, where possible, is important. We recommend anyone considering making a trip seek the expertise of a trusted travel agent,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “They are an invaluable resource for travelers navigating evolving travel and public health guidelines.”Travel agents are more important than ever during a pandemic. They serve as your advocate before, during and after a trip, and can answer questions related to travel insurance options,

what destinations and attractions are open both domestically and internationally,

destination-specific testing and quarantine requirements, what to do if you need to make last-minute changes to a trip, and much more.



Travel Restrictions Remain in PlacePlan Ahead

The CDC continues to urge Americans to delay traveling, warning that doing so increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. For those who choose to travel, current guidelines and requirements include the following:

State and local governments may have travel restrictions in place, including testing requirements, stay-at-home orders and quarantine requirements upon arrival. Check the state and local health department where you are, along your route, and where you are going. Prepare to be flexible, as restrictions and policies may change during your trip.



If you are eligible, consider getting vaccinated for COVID-19. The CDC says to wait two weeks after getting your second dose to travel for your body to build protection after vaccination. Even if you ve been vaccinated, continue to follow all official travel requirements and guidelines. Testing The CDC recommends taking a viral COVID-19 test 1 to 3 days before your trip. Do not travel if you test positive. Keep a copy of your negative test results with you during your trip and make plans to get tested again with a viral test 3 to 5 days after you return. Self-quarantine for a full seven days after trip, even if your test is negative. If you don t get tested, the CDC advises staying home and self-quarantining for 10 days.

